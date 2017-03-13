Community support continues for Officer Arterburn

WICHITA,Kan., (KSNW) – Wichitans are still going #BlueForBrian, showing their support by continuing their fundraising efforts for Officer Arterburn and his family.

“We pray for Brian everyday and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people probably pray for Brian,” said shirts Plus owner, Kevin Cardwell.

However, Kevin and his family business have done a lot more then praying. This organization has sold $1600 shirts at $10 each; putting their #BlueForBrian contribution at just over $16,000 and today they handed over a check for $3800, to add to that support.

“I have a son-in- law that’s a police officer and he works with Brian so, it was a no brainer that we were going to take on this project,” explained Kevin.

The original idea of the Blue For Brian T-shirts came from officer Mike Tiday, of the Wichita PD.

“When I first went to the fraternal order of police and pitched my idea to them, I was trying to sell myself in thinking I was going to sell 500 shirts,” said Tiday. “So, this community response has not only been overwhelming but emotional for everyone.”

However, Shirts Plus and the Wichita PD aren’t the only ones going all in to support Brian. Titan sign company in Wichita printed over 200 signs, at no cost, for people to hang up in their businesses and outside of their homes.These signs can be seen all over Wichita and on social media. The owners of Titan Signs tell us, they are glad to be able to contribute to law enforcement and the Arterburn family in any way they can.