California pedestrian killed in accident in southwest Wichita Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials say a California man was killed in a pedestrian accident in Wichita this past weekend. The accident happened around 8 p.m. in Sunday night the 4100 block of South 135th Street. It is near MacArthur Road.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lin Dehning said a black 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by an 18-year-old Milton man was headed southbound on 135th St. when it struck 78-year-old Jimmie D. Smith who was walking westbound across the road. Smith is from San Bruno, Calif. and was visiting family in Wichita. Officials said Smith appeared to be walking toward a vehicle on the other side of 135th.

Dehning said there was no impairment on the part of the driver of the car. Smith was wearing dark clothing, and due to darkness at the time the incident appears to be an accident.

There were no passenger in the Pontiac, and no one else was hurt in the accident.

