Brian Hanni Analyzes KU Basketball

Kansas basketball received the number one seed from the selection committee. It was the 13th time in program history the Jayhawks are a number one, and the second straight year. Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, spoke with Jeff Eberle to break down Kansas’ chances in the NCAA tournament.

They discuss just how impressive 13 straight Big 12 titles is, if this year is Bill Self’s best coaching job in Lawrence, and the one player Kansas needs to have playing well if KU wants to win its first national title since 2008.

 

 

 

