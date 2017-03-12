Small earthquakes rattle Kansas, Oklahoma

By and Published:

KANSAS, OKLAHOMA (AP/KSNW) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded several small earthquakes in southern Kansas, northern Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest is a magnitude 3.1 quake near Medford at 2:56 p.m. Sunday. The epicenter is about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Two shakes hit near Wellington and Antony, Kansas; both magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 respectfully.

Other quakes on Sunday include a magnitude 2.6 temblor near Pond Creek and a 2.8 quake near Pawnee. The U.S.G.S. also recorded magnitude 2.5 and 2.9 magnitude quakes on Saturday near Byron in northwest Oklahoma.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have ordered oil and natural gas producers to close some injection wells or reduce the volume of the fluids they inject.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s