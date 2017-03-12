Small earthquakes rattle Kansas, Oklahoma

KANSAS, OKLAHOMA (AP/KSNW) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded several small earthquakes in southern Kansas, northern Oklahoma during the weekend.

The largest is a magnitude 3.1 quake near Medford at 2:56 p.m. Sunday. The epicenter is about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Two shakes hit near Wellington and Antony, Kansas; both magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 respectfully.

Other quakes on Sunday include a magnitude 2.6 temblor near Pond Creek and a 2.8 quake near Pawnee. The U.S.G.S. also recorded magnitude 2.5 and 2.9 magnitude quakes on Saturday near Byron in northwest Oklahoma.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have ordered oil and natural gas producers to close some injection wells or reduce the volume of the fluids they inject.