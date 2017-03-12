Selection Sunday: Who are the 1s?

(AP) – Reigning champion Villanova earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will play in East region.

Who will be the No. 1s? That’s the big question as the NCAA committee gets set to reveal the tournament field of 68.

Duke’s late surge to an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title has the Blue Devils in the conversation. The Blue Devils won four games in four days in New York, including victories against Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Conventional wisdom has Villanova as a lock to be No. 1 overall. The experts have Kansas as a solid No. 1. Then it gets a little less certain.

Gonzaga has only one loss. North Carolina was the best team in the ACC during the regular season. Out in the Pac-12, Arizona seems to have the best case. And then there’s Duke with eight losses. No top seed has ever lost that many games.