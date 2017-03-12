Rollover accident on Turnpike leaves one dead

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is now dead after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike resulted in a rollover.

According to the Turnpike’s crash report, it happened just before 8:15 p.m. just east of Andover.

The report says 21-year-old Chase Ludewick was driving northbound when he rear-ended another vehicle.

Ludewick’s truck went into the ditch and rolled approximately 7 times.

Ludewick was taken to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

The driver of the second vehicle was not harmed in the crash.