Resource fair helps victims of recent fires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Those rebuilding after the fires that ripped through Reno County got a helping hand on Sunday. More like, a hundred helping hands.

The Multi Agency Resource Center was available to victims of the Reno County fires on Sunday afternoon. Intended to be a “one stop shop” for rebuilding, groups present included Red Cross, Horizons mental health services and Salvation Army disaster relief among others.

“You know everybody’s been helpful, everybody’s nice and they know our story and they’re sorry and they’re just good people,” Cheryl Bauer of Hutchinson said.

Bauer and her husband, John, lost what they estimate is half their belongings in the recent fires. Cheryl received a tetanus shot from the Reno County Health Department for help as they begin to literally pick up the pieces of their home.

For those who couldn’t make it, the Red Cross says worry not.

“They can contact 2-1-1 they can call the Red Cross and we’ll come to them and we’ll make sure that all the resources available not just here but all throughout Kansas,” Dicie Nicklaus. disaster program manager for the Red Cross said.

For those in Clark and Comanche counties who suffered loss in the fires, the multi agency resource center will set up shop in Ashland on Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Ashland High School.

