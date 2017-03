WICHITA, Kan. (KNSS) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire Saturday night.

The call came in around 8:30 pm in the 2500 block of Minnesota.

When firefighters arrived they found neighbors with hoses attempting to put out the fire. Fire crews did manage to quench the blaze.

Investigators estimate $30,000 in damage to the home. A cause has not been determined.

The homeowners were out of town and authorities have been working to contact them.