Wild Championship Saturday for High School Hoops

There were plenty of down-to-the-wire finishes across Kansas today, as several teams celebrated state championships. Holcomb was one of those teams, knocking off Pratt 60-45.

While teams like Derby and Cheney came up just short, losing in the championship game is nothing to be ashamed of. Congratulations to all state championship participants on a great season!

Here are some scores from around the state:

BV Northwest 64, Lawrence 61

Lawrence Free State 43, BV North 42

Class 5A State Tournament Third Place

Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Wichita Heights 57

Championship

Shawnee Heights 66, KC Schlagle 49

Class 4A State Tournament Division I Third Place

Abilene 56, Andover Central 41

Championship

Bishop Miege 67, McPherson 53

Class 3A State Tournament Third Place

Southeast Saline 72, Belle Plaine 60

Championship

Marysville 45, Cheney 37

Class 2A State Tournament Third Place

Bishop Seabury Academy 68, Hoxie 56

Championship

Salina Sacred Heart 59, St. John 51

Class 1A State Tournament Division I Third Place

Burlingame 59, St. Francis 56, 2OT

Championship

Hanover 60, South Gray 36

Division II Third Place

Caldwell 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 35

Championship

Wallace County 69, Hartford 54

Division II Third Place

Topeka Hayden 92, Wichita Collegiate 72

Championship

Holcomb 60, Pratt 45

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Class 6A State Tournament Third Place

Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39

Championship

Manhattan 44, Derby 42

Class 5A State Tournament Third Place

Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41

Championship

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize 35

Class 4A State Tournament Division I Third Place

KC Piper 66, Circle 39

Championship

Bishop Miege 66, McPherson 59

Division II Third Place

Andale 57, Scott City 54

Championship

Girard 54, Jefferson West 48

Class 3A State Tournament Third Place

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Nemaha Central 57

Championship

Hugoton 59, Cheney 37

Class 2A State Tournament Third Place

Meade 51, Valley Falls 40

Championship

Central Plains 60, Wabaunsee 48

Class 1A State Tournament Division I Third Place

Centralia 55, South Central 45

Championship

Hanover 50, Olpe 47

Division II Third Place

Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34

Championship

Waverly 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 49