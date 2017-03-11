Wild Championship Saturday for High School Hoops

There were plenty of down-to-the-wire finishes across Kansas today, as several teams celebrated state championships. Holcomb was one of those teams, knocking off Pratt 60-45.
While teams like Derby and Cheney came up just short, losing in the championship game is nothing to be ashamed of. Congratulations to all state championship participants on a great season!
Here are some scores from around the state:
BV Northwest 64, Lawrence 61
Lawrence Free State 43, BV North 42
|Class 5A State Tournament
|Third Place
Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Wichita Heights 57
|Championship
Shawnee Heights 66, KC Schlagle 49
|Class 4A State Tournament
|Division I
|Third Place
Abilene 56, Andover Central 41
|Championship
Bishop Miege 67, McPherson 53
|Class 3A State Tournament
|Third Place
Southeast Saline 72, Belle Plaine 60
|Championship
Marysville 45, Cheney 37
|Class 2A State Tournament
|Third Place
Bishop Seabury Academy 68, Hoxie 56
|Championship
Salina Sacred Heart 59, St. John 51
|Class 1A State Tournament
|Division I
|Third Place
Burlingame 59, St. Francis 56, 2OT
|Championship
Hanover 60, South Gray 36
|Division II
|Third Place
Caldwell 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 35
|Championship
Wallace County 69, Hartford 54
|Division II
|Third Place
Topeka Hayden 92, Wichita Collegiate 72
|Championship
Holcomb 60, Pratt 45
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|Class 6A State Tournament
|Third Place
Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39
|Championship
Manhattan 44, Derby 42
|Class 5A State Tournament
|Third Place
Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41
|Championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize 35
|Class 4A State Tournament
|Division I
|Third Place
KC Piper 66, Circle 39
|Championship
Bishop Miege 66, McPherson 59
|Division II
|Third Place
Andale 57, Scott City 54
|Championship
Girard 54, Jefferson West 48
|Class 3A State Tournament
|Third Place
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Nemaha Central 57
|Championship
Hugoton 59, Cheney 37
|Class 2A State Tournament
|Third Place
Meade 51, Valley Falls 40
|Championship
Central Plains 60, Wabaunsee 48
|Class 1A State Tournament
|Division I
|Third Place
Centralia 55, South Central 45
|Championship
Hanover 50, Olpe 47
|Division II
|Third Place
Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34
|Championship
Waverly 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 49