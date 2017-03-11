Shooting leaves one in critical condition

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one person in critical condition.

Police tell us it happened in the 300 block of West 21st Street North just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they are not currently looking for a suspect.

KSN will continue to follow this story as new details are released.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s