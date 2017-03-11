Shooting leaves one in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one person in critical condition.

Police tell us it happened in the 300 block of West 21st Street North just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but they are not currently looking for a suspect.

KSN will continue to follow this story as new details are released.