Kansas Grown brings a taste of Spring to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – The Kansas Grown Farmers market kicked off today in Wichita and hundreds of people showed up for the occasion. There were more than 50 vendors today at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, helping folks get their first taste of Spring. This was one of the first farmers markets of the year but Kansas Grown says’ there will be plenty more to look forward to in the coming months.

“Everything is Kansas grown,” explained Kansas Grown Vice President and Treasurer, Ralph Reida.

You could really get a feel for all things Kansas at the event, from; flowers to candy to food of all kinds and event soaps. I counted over 50 different jellies from multiple vendors that say this is their favorite time of year. Several of those out today tell us it’s awesome to be able to have these markets in the wintertime and Kansas Grown’s VP couldn’t agree more.

“We have been a continuance for 27 years so, we’re not new at it,” said Ryan. “We pride ourselves and we think we’re probably one of the largest markets in the state of Kansas.”