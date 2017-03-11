Kansas Grown brings a taste of Spring to Wichita

"Everything is Kansas grown," explained Kansas Grown Vice President and Treasurer, Ralph Reida. Published:

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – The Kansas Grown Farmers market kicked off today in Wichita and hundreds of people showed up for the occasion. There were more than 50 vendors today at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, helping folks get their first taste of Spring. This was one of the first farmers markets of the year but Kansas Grown says’ there will be plenty more to look forward to in the coming months.

“Everything is Kansas grown,” explained Kansas Grown Vice President and Treasurer, Ralph Reida.

You could really get a feel for all things Kansas at the event, from; flowers to candy to food of all kinds and event soaps. I counted over 50 different jellies from multiple vendors that say this is their favorite time of year. Several of those out today tell us it’s awesome to be able to have these markets in the wintertime and Kansas Grown’s VP couldn’t agree more.

“We have been a continuance for 27 years so, we’re not new at it,” said Ryan. “We pride ourselves and we think we’re probably one of the largest markets in the state of Kansas.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s