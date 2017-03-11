UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Russell County has been found

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office say they found the escaped inmate.

According to their Facebook, Lesage was back in police custody by 10 :45 a.m., almost 7 hours after his escape.

(9:50 a.m.) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after he escaped from jail early Saturday.

They tell us Jason Lesage escaped from the Russell County Jail around 4 a.m. this morning.

Lesage was last seen wearing white thermal underwear and no shoes.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office got a report that a vehicle had been stolen of the town of Russell.

Officers later located the vehicle in the southeastern part of Dorrance, Kansas, about 16 miles east of Russell.

Officials believe this is related to Lesage’s escape.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who sees or knows Lesage’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.