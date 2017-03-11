UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Russell County has been found

By Published: Updated:
Jason Lesage (Courtesy Russell County Sheriff's Office)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office say they found the escaped inmate.

According to their Facebook, Lesage was back in police custody by 10 :45 a.m., almost 7 hours after his escape.

(9:50 a.m.) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after he escaped from jail early Saturday.

They tell us Jason Lesage escaped from the Russell County Jail around 4 a.m. this morning.

Lesage was last seen wearing white thermal underwear and no shoes.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office got a report that a vehicle had been stolen of the town of Russell.

Officers later located the vehicle in the southeastern part of Dorrance, Kansas, about 16 miles east of Russell.

Officials believe this is related to Lesage’s escape.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who sees or knows Lesage’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s