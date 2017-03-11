Congressman Dr. Marshall stops in Hutch on listening tour

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall made three stops in Kansas on his listening tour, ending the day at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center listening to concerns and taking questions of fellow Kansans.

Congressman Dr. Marshall focused on agriculture and health care in his stops and set out with the goal to listen more than speak, a tactic he learned in his years as an OBGYN prior to becoming a congressman.

“As a physician you learn that if you listen long enough, they’ll tell you what’s wrong with them and eventually tell you how to fix it. Typically the people who have the problems, if they keep describing the problem, and keep surrounding all the different people and all the different angles of it, eventually they begin coming up with solutions,” Marshall said.

Most questions in the open mic portion centered around the health care reform.

“I think we’re saving the best of it and fixing the rest of it, and this isn’t going to be a one chapter book, this is the first chapter of a book we’ll be writing over the next several years,” Marshall said.

One attendee questioned Marshall’s take on science and climate change. Marshall cited that he sits on the science, space and technology committee and recently had lunch with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, and enjoyed picking his brain.

Around two dozen people attended the Hutchinson stop. Marshall estimates he spoke to around 100-150 people today.