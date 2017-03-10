Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn will be going to rehab

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover in the hospital. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Dept. Facebook)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover. Arterburn was struck by a stolen vehicle on Feb. 7. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain.

On Friday, Wichita police said in a Facebook post that Brian is improving each day and will be going to rehab soon.

They add that Brian, his family, and police appreciate the community support and prayers.

