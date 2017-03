CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A 4-year-old child was literally blown away Wednesday afternoon when strong winds pushed through Ohio.

A home security camera captured the incident.

Mother Brittany Gardner posted a video to her Facebook page, showing her young daughter, Madison, clinging to a door knob as she tried to open the front door of her home.

Wind caught the door, and the young girl held on as the door quickly swept open.