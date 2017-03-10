Valley Center father and daughter show kindness through rocks

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center man and his 6-year-old daughter have started a campaign of kindness that they hope you will join. It starts with a little paint and a lot of fun.

“The simplicity of picking up rocks, painting them, put a positive message on it, and just placing it out around the community for others to find,” said Matthew McCreary, father.

With a funny picture or sweet phrase, plain rocks become a special surprise for someone who may need a pick-me-up.

What Matt and Addysyn McCreary call “Valley Center Rocks” is actually an idea spreading across the country. They brought it here after so many friends and neighbors supported them through a tough time, when Addysyn was bitten by a dog.

“It’s just something for us to give back, something to show the community that we appreciate the help we had received,” said Matt McCreary.

The rocks are strategically placed, like Easter eggs, in public places. Their game of goodwill now has the city and local schools getting on board.

“In an effort to get every student to paint a rock and then we’re going to try to develop a mural of sorts to be place out on city property whether it would be Lyons Parks or they’re building a new community center.”

He likes the idea that years from now, kids like his daughter will know they left something good behind for their hometown and perhaps inspired others across the state.

“I’ve actually talked about going up to Topeka and placing some around the Capitol building, just something for fun, something to spread it around. Maybe we’ll see it spread around Kansas.”

There are a few rules to hiding the rocks, don’t put them on private property, or in trees or bushes, and of course, don’t cause any damage.

