State closes Andover business for not paying state sales taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue civil tax enforcement and Andover police seized the business assets of Priority Motorsports Thursday which owed $633,723.49 in state sales taxes.

Officers seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory and personal property assets belonging to owners Brad A Phillips, Brook J Phillips, and Jeffrey J Horning. The auto sports shop at 220 W. Highway 54, Andover, was sealed closed. The assets will be sold at public auction to pay the taxes owed.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says warrant execution occurs when all other collection attempts, including multiple letters, telephone calls, letters of impending legal action, tax liens filed with the local district court to secure the debt, previous bank levies and on-site till taps are executed to bring the taxpayer into compliance have been exhausted. Only after several unsuccessful attempts does the department take the action of seizing assets, which in this instance resulted in the business being closed.

