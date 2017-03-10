State closes Andover business for not paying state sales taxes

By Published: Updated:
Priority Motorsports (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue civil tax enforcement and Andover police seized the business assets of Priority Motorsports Thursday which owed $633,723.49 in state sales taxes.

Officers seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory and personal property assets belonging to owners Brad A Phillips, Brook J Phillips, and Jeffrey J Horning. The auto sports shop at 220 W. Highway 54, Andover, was sealed closed. The assets will be sold at public auction to pay the taxes owed.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says warrant execution occurs when all other collection attempts, including multiple letters, telephone calls, letters of impending legal action, tax liens filed with the local district court to secure the debt, previous bank levies and on-site till taps are executed to bring the taxpayer into compliance have been exhausted. Only after several unsuccessful attempts does the department take the action of seizing assets, which in this instance resulted in the business being closed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s