Pratt shooting suspect makes first court appearance

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Alex Deaton made his first court appearance Friday. It was a short hearing held in Pratt County

The judge read Deaton his charges. The charges include one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Riley Juel, a Pratt store clerk.

“That carries a maximum sentence of 653 months in the custody of the department of corrections, down to a minimum sentence of 147 months,” said Judge Francis Meisenheimer, Pratt County District Court.

Deaton is also charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of fleeing, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Deaton also accepted his right to court appointed counsel.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Deaton is also suspected of other crimes in other states allegedly kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, and killing his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi.

Riley Juel, the clerk Deaton is accused of shooting, was also in court with family and friends. He was using a cane to walk, but seemed to be recovering.

