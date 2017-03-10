Multi-agency resource centers will open to assist Kansans affected by fires

A fire burns south of Dodge City Monday, Mar. 1, 2017. (Courtesy: Dodge City Globe)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteer agencies, and local, state and federal government agencies will provide information and assistance through two Multi-Agency Resource Centers to Kansans affected by the recent grass fires.

One center will be set up at the Kansas State Fair grounds in Hutchinson and a second center will open at Ashland High School in Clark County.

The center in Hutchinson will open be Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The center in Ashland will be open Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, there are no plans to operate the assistance centers beyond those dates.

