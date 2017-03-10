Multi-agency resource centers will open to assist Kansans affected by fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteer agencies, and local, state and federal government agencies will provide information and assistance through two Multi-Agency Resource Centers to Kansans affected by the recent grass fires.

One center will be set up at the Kansas State Fair grounds in Hutchinson and a second center will open at Ashland High School in Clark County.

The center in Hutchinson will open be Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The center in Ashland will be open Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Currently, there are no plans to operate the assistance centers beyond those dates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.