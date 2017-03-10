KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, March 10, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:00AM We’ll be about 25 or more degrees colder today and hopefully by tonight and tomorrow we’ll be able to get some rain and maybe even a little light snow in NC Kansas tonight and tomorrow. Any snow that does fall won’t accumulate but the moisture will be welcome.

5:00AM  Much colder today with highs struggling to reach the lower 50’s and NE winds will increase making it feel even colder and increasing fire dangers across the state again. Over the weekend, though, in Wichita we actually have a good chance of some showers and storms which would help a great deal. That chance is going to start tonight and go through the day Saturday.

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s