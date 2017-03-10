KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, March 10, 2017

6:00AM We’ll be about 25 or more degrees colder today and hopefully by tonight and tomorrow we’ll be able to get some rain and maybe even a little light snow in NC Kansas tonight and tomorrow. Any snow that does fall won’t accumulate but the moisture will be welcome.

5:00AM Much colder today with highs struggling to reach the lower 50’s and NE winds will increase making it feel even colder and increasing fire dangers across the state again. Over the weekend, though, in Wichita we actually have a good chance of some showers and storms which would help a great deal. That chance is going to start tonight and go through the day Saturday.