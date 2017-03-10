Kansas Supreme Court tosses out convicted killer’s life term

By Published:
Seal of the Kansas Supreme Court. (Courtesy KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has thrown out the life sentence of one of three men convicted in the 2009 killing of an 18-year-old woman initially left to die in a car’s trunk.

The court unanimously ordered Joseph Mattox’s resentencing after ruling Friday the trial judge – not a jury as required – found aggravated factors warranting the life sentence without parole possible for 50 years.

The Supreme Court upheld Mattox’s first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery convictions involving the death of Keighley Alyea.

Friday’s ruling says Alyea was attacked and thrown into a car’s trunk before being assaulted again when she regained consciousness and began screaming. Her body was found a week later in Missouri’s Cass County.

An autopsy showed she’d been stabbed dozens of times, beaten and choked.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s