Investigators: Highlands fire in Hutchinson suspicious

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Highlands fire in Hutchinson suspicious according to fire investigators and law enforcement.

Right now, the fire is 95 percent contained, and all evacuations have been lifted.

Residents were allowed back into the area Thursday afternoon and the area was reopened at 6 p.m. to the public.

Crews will work today to extinguish the remaining 5 percent. Firefighters continue to focus on 82nd Avenue & Plum Street diagonally NW to 95th Avenue & Monroe Street.

Per the local disaster declaration, open burning is not allowed.

If you discover damage to your property that has not previously been reported, please contact to the Hutchinson Fire Department at 620-694-2871.

