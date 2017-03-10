Residents rebuild as Hutchinson fire deemed suspicious in nature

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) –

According to investigators, the cause of the fires ripping through the Highlands subdivision and other rural Hutchinson homes is now deemed “suspicious.”

KSN spoke off-camera to several fire investigators who say a suspicious classification means they cannot pinpoint an accidental cause, and the flames could have been intentionally set.

“People have lost their homes. They’ve lost sentimental things they couldn’t get out. So what was the point in that,” Highlands resident Shelby Twigg said of the news.

Residents have begun to assess damage and take steps forward, many happy to have no fatalities.

“Just joyous to come home, to actually come home to a home I should say. I guess, overwhelming to say how generous the community is just looking over our well-being,” rural Hutchinson resident Mike Link said.

The Link’s home was untouched by flames but suffered smoke damage.

Many restoration company trucks were out in the Highlands on Friday afternoon.