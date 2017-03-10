Gerber recalls ravioli because it’s mislabeled

By Published:

Gerber Product Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups because the packages could be mislabeled.

The company says the full ingredient list on the package lists “egg” as an ingredient, but the “contains” statement, which is used to further alert parents to allergens, does not include “egg” as it is required to.

Children who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported thus far.

Gerber is in the process of updating its food package labels to make it easier for parents to identify foods that contain allergens such as egg, milk and wheat.

On updated packages, this information can be found in the “contains” statement as well as the ingredient list.

