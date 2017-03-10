Friday State Semifinal Nailbiters

The Derby girls’ basketball team outlasted Wichita West, winning 50-48. The Panthers will play Manhattan tomorrow at 4 p.m. for the Class 6A state title. Meanwhile, on the boys side, Eisenhower dropped a heartbreaker to Shawnee Heights, losing 57-55 in overtime.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Hanover 64, St. Francis 44

South Gray 58, Burlingame 56

Division II Semifinal

Hartford 57, Hutchinson Central Christian 50

Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44

Class 2A State Tournament Semifinal

St. John 52, Bishop Seabury Academy 51, 6OT

Class 3A State Tournament Semifinal

Cheney 49, Southeast Saline 41

Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 35

Class 4A State Tournament Division I Semifinal

Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36

McPherson 61, Andover Central 51

Division II Semifinal

Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT

Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65

Class 5A State Tournament Semifinal

KC Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 38

Shawnee Heights 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 55

Class 6A State Tournament Semifinal

BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40

Lawrence 41, BV North 36

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Class 1A State Tournament Division I Semifinal

Hanover 58, Centralia 57

Olpe 58, South Central 47

Division II Semifinal

Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41

Class 2A State Tournament Semifinal

Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41

Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47

Class 3A State Tournament Semifinal

Cheney 54, Hays-TMP-Marian 43

Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37

Class 4A State Tournament Division I Semifinal

Bishop Miege 41, Circle 33

McPherson 54, KC Piper 38

Division II Semifinal

Girard 43, Scott City 19

Jefferson West 53, Andale 35

Class 5A State Tournament Semifinal

Maize 54, Salina Central 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38

Class 6A State Tournament Semifinal

Derby 50, Wichita West 48

Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44