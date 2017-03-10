Firehouse Subs hands out $45,000 in grants for firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some first responders in wichita received a large donation from a local restaurant chain to buy life-saving equipment.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation handed out over $45,000 in grants. The money will help the Wichita-Sedgwick County fire reserves buy a dozen new sets of bunker gear.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office will buy defibrillators, and K-9 Search and Rescue Kansas is getting new water rescue equipment.

“They’re the first in the line of duty to protect us and serve us so selflessly, that we are so excited to be able to support them that way,” said Dana Todd, Firehouse Subs Franchise owner.

Since it began in 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety foundation has provided more than $267,000 in grants to Kansas first responders.

