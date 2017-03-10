Crime Stoppers searching for Subway robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Crime Stoppers needs help solving a business burglary.

On Sunday, March 5, before 8:30 p.m., a man carrying a black semiautomatic pistol entered the Subway in the 1000 block W Douglas.

He walked behind the counter and told the employee: “Put the money in a bag. This ain’t no game.” The employee gave him money from both cash registers and a compartment underneath the safe.

The money was placed in a plastic Subway bag. He also took a black wallet from a purse that an employee had left in the store. He left through the store.

The suspect is approximately 5-foot-8, with a heavy build. He was wearing black pants, a white shirt, a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and black gloves.

This photograph of the suspect was taken from the store’s surveillance system.

If you have any information about this robbery case, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by going to http://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com/ or downloading our P3 app available on the ios and Android platforms.

