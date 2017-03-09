Wanted: Krista N. Dreiling

Krista is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR THEFT. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Krista N. Dreiling

AKA:

Krista Wilks

Born: 1988

Ht/Wt: 5′ 11″ – 370 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Blue eyes

Tattoo Right Arm, Tattoo Left Wrist

