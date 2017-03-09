Police respond to prank call at Hutchinson Middle School 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police responded to Hutchinson Middle School 8 Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller stated someone had a gun. The person hung up.

It happened around 3:39 p.m. Arriving officers were able to locate a 14-year-old student who admitted to placing the call as a prank. The student was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic warrant as well as the charge of giving false alarm. The investigation is ongoing.

