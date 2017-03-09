Livestock relief following fires across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several efforts for relief for livestock and ranchers are in motion as farms across the state begin to assess the damage from recent fires.

Todd Domer with Kansas Livestock Association says there are three primary needs right now for ranchers: fence, feed and hay.

Ashland Feed and Seed serves as a hay distribution site for farmers who need it.

A team of volunteer veterinarians are assessing if any livestock in the southwest part of the state need euthanized following their conditions after the fire.

Officials with Comanche County checked with ranchers who say they have enough hay for the next week but may look to donations after.

“A rancher’s first instinct is to feed and care for his animals especially during a time of need like this when animals are injured, but those surviving animals are very important to their livelihoods,” Domer said.

The Kansas Livestock Association is taking donations through their foundation. Donations can be given here.

“The generosity of farmers and ranchers is amazing. That’s part of the reason why we have to regulate and control some of these donations, because people in agriculture are so generous that they can sometimes, without trying to, overwhelm some of the locals that are in these disaster areas. So that’s a good problem to have,” Domer said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.