KDHE: 56 mumps cases reported in the state

56 mumps cases have been reported across 12 Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said as of March 4, 2017, 56 mumps cases have been reported in Kansas across multiple counties.

Mumps cases have been reported in Atchison, Barton, Crawford, Douglas, Ellis, Finney, Franklin, Johnson, Marshall, Riley, Rooks and Thomas counties.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and affected local health departments are working closely together to identify cases and implement appropriate isolation and exclusions policies to prevent further spread of mumps.

“As we continue to see mumps cases throughout the state and region, I encourage Kansans to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease,” said KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS. “Please make sure that you and your family are up-to-date on vaccines, and stay home if you do get mumps.”

Mumps outbreaks are ongoing in the nearby states of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Mumps typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

For updated case counts and more information about mumps, click here.

