Hutchinson fire victim on return home: ‘Devastation and miracles’

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Evacuations in Hutchinson were lifted on Thursday giving dozens of families the opportunity to return home for the first time since the fires erupted.

The flames are out, the smoke is gone, but the miles of scorched land and destroyed homes remain.

“It was just glowing orange all around us and there was a moment where I stood in the driveway and I thought we are not going to get out of here,” said Miranda Boman.

Boman is a widow with six children. She was forced to evacuate her Hutchinson home on Monday after witnessing her neighbor’s house go up in flames.

“I watched it burn. I watched it just go down,” Boman said.

Boman said that image has not left her mind. She said it was still with her as she drove up to her house for the first time on Thursday since the evacuation.

“Wow, it looks like all my buildings are here,” Boman said as she got to her driveway.

However, Boman said it wasn’t the buildings she was worried about. She said she was worried about her three goats. The goats were a gift to Boman from her late husband.

At first glance, Boman said the goats were nowhere to be found, but then she heard one of them in the distance. She found all three goats safe and untouched by the fire.

“You know, you hang on to everything that you can and this is just the last little piece that I’ve been hanging onto and for them to be here and be OK, that’s God, that is God,” she said.

The flames destroyed Boman’s pasture narrowly missing her home.

“You can see it burned all the way up and around the pin there,” Boman said.

Boman said she is relieved to know she and her family can safely rest at home now.

“You pray and you pray and you pray and God listened, he sure enough did,” Boman said.

Click here to donate clothes, household goods, etc. to the fire victims.