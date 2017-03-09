Highlands fire 90 percent contained in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson said the Highlands/Rice County fire is now 90 percent contained. Henderson added that they anticipate to open more evacuation areas later today.

Officials at the presser Thursday morning said 10 homes have been destroyed. There are 11 reports of damage to vehicles, outbuildings, and farm buildings.

As for the evacuation area, it remains east of Monroe to 82nd Ave., then east to Plum, south to 69th Ave., east to Halstead and south to 108th.

“There are no air drops today. They have been sent to western Kansas for fires out there,” said Sheriff Henderson.

For more information and updates, residents can call 211.

Dillons stores across the state will be asking if you want to round-up the amount of your purchase. Those amounts will go to the Red Cross. They will be used to support firefighters across the state.

