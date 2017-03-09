Gongressman Marshall announces March Listening Tour

Congressman Roger Marshall (KSN Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his March Listening Tour on Saturday, and it will continue through Saturday, March 18. Constituents are encouraged to attend those stops. He will also be visiting areas near Hutchinson and Bucklin impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Tour Schedule:
Emporia – Newman Regional Health
Saturday, March 11 9:30 a.m.

McPherson – McPherson Hospital, Hess Education Center
Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m.

Hutchinson – Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m.

Garden City – Heartland Cancer Center
Monday, March 13, 8:30 a.m.

Liberal – Southwest Medical Center, Conference Room 2
Monday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Dodge City – Dodge City Community College Theater
Monday, March 13, 4:30 p.m.

Hays – Hays Medical Center
Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.

Colby – Citizens Medical Center
Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m.

Goodland – Northwest Kansas Technical College
Saturday, March 18, 4 p.m.

