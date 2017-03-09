Fire chief talks about experience in Reno County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — After three days of fighting fires and 12-hour shifts, Saline County fire crews are finally back home — but they’re still trying to recover from what some firefighters say was the toughest fire ever.

“Last night was actually my first night of full sleep, which was greatly appreciated,” said Fire Chief David Turner.

He took two crews out to Reno County on Sunday, then came home — only to get called back out again on Monday.

Fire crews spent almost seven hours monitoring hot spots, but weather conditions made that job even harder.

“It’s like a sandstorm,” said Turner. “So you have the sand hitting your face. It was pretty rough.”

On top of fighting the fire in Reno County, crews also spent another nine hours helping in Wilson. Turner said they were running off no sleep.

Even with little to no sleep, he said he knew he was helping out his fellow firefighters — but most importantly, his fellow Kansans.

“I know there’s a lot of people that lost a lot, and seeing that definitely puts a downer on some things,” he said. “But we try to make everything better and that’s what were down there for.”

The chief added that it was difficult seeing so much damage from the fire, but it was the community’s constant support for emergency crews that got them through the long days.