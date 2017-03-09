AT&T 911 service restored after nationwide outage

(NBC) – Things are back to normal for AT&T cell phone customers after a glitch prevented millions from calling 911 Wednesday evening.

The second-biggest wireless carrier says AT&T cellphone users in at least 14 states and Washington, D.C., were unable to call 911 for a few hours on Wednesday night

Local law enforcement and emergency response officials took to social media over the course of almost five hours to warn people across the country of the disruption.

AT&T said at 10:30 p.m. that the problem had been fixed.

The telecommunications giant did not say when and how the problem began, or how many customers were affected.

AT&T says it’s investigating the outage.

