AT&T 911 service restored after nationwide outage

By Published:
AT&T (NBC News)

(NBC) – Things are back to normal for AT&T cell phone customers after a glitch prevented millions from calling 911 Wednesday evening.

The second-biggest wireless carrier says AT&T cellphone users in at least 14 states and Washington, D.C., were unable to call 911 for a few hours on Wednesday night

Local law enforcement and emergency response officials took to social media over the course of almost five hours to warn people across the country of the disruption.

AT&T said at 10:30 p.m. that the problem had been fixed.

The telecommunications giant did not say when and how the problem began, or how many customers were affected.

AT&T says it’s investigating the outage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s