2 killed, transportation worker hurt in Kansas crash

By Published: Updated:
Two women have been killed and a man injured in a crash on Interstate 135 in Saline County. (Courtesy: KSAL)

(Photo Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Two women have been killed and a man injured in a crash on Interstate 135 in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck a car in the driver’s side, causing it to hit a guardrail. The car’s driver, 63-year-old Marilyn Mayo, of Salina, and her 96-year-old passenger, Emma Thomas, of Marquette, were taken to a hospital, where they died.

The patrol says a Kansas Department of Transportation vehicle had been attempting to merge back into the interstate and was struck on the side while the driver attempted to get out of the way. The driver of the KDOT vehicle was injured, but the driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger weren’t.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s