2 killed, transportation worker hurt in Kansas crash

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Two women have been killed and a man injured in a crash on Interstate 135 in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck a car in the driver’s side, causing it to hit a guardrail. The car’s driver, 63-year-old Marilyn Mayo, of Salina, and her 96-year-old passenger, Emma Thomas, of Marquette, were taken to a hospital, where they died.

The patrol says a Kansas Department of Transportation vehicle had been attempting to merge back into the interstate and was struck on the side while the driver attempted to get out of the way. The driver of the KDOT vehicle was injured, but the driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger weren’t.

