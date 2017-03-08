Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin men are accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

The Post-Crescent reports that police allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers — valued at more than $45,000 — from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need.

Authorities say the diapers were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a warehouse in Fox Crossing.

United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly says the thefts occurred as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

Investigators say they’re recommending felony theft charges against the two men, who have yet to be formally charged. Both are jailed in Winnebago County.

Fox Crossing police say it appears the men stole the items to make money.

Information from: Post-Crescent Media, http://www.postcrescent.com