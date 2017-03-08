Wichita man found guilty in murder of child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Michael Cornilius Ross was found guilty Tuesday in 17-month-old Gracie Harris’ death.

Harris died after Ross beat her. The girl had a seizure, vomited, and passed out. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was taken off of life support back in Nov. 2015.

Ross was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder, alternative first-degree murder, and child abuse.

Ross will be sentenced on April 20 at 1:30 p.m.

