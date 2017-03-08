Wichita Forecast

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas
The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:
Today: Sun and high clouds, windy and warmer. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 15-30
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 43 Wind: S 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. Maybe a shower east. Hi: 74 Wind: S/NW 5-15
Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Lo: 42
Wichita Weekly
Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.
Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Clouds and sun, even cooler. Chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.
Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.
Tue: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Maybe a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 45 Clouds and sun, warmer.