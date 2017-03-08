Wichita Forecast

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:

Today: Sun and high clouds, windy and warmer. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 15-30

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 43 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. Maybe a shower east. Hi: 74 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cool. Lo: 42

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Clouds and sun, even cooler. Chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Tue: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Maybe a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 45 Clouds and sun, warmer.