Wendy Johnson named Admiral Windwagon Smith

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. revealed Wendy Johnson as Admiral Windwagon Smith XLIV, ambassador of Riverfest 2017.

Wendy Johnson is division director of marketing and communications for the Wichita Public Schools. She grew up in Wichita and graduated from Wichita High School East.

Johnson has been a proud member of the Wichita Festivals, Inc. operations committee since 2003, including serving as Riverfest general chairperson in 2011.

The tradition of Admiral Windwagon Smith was established in 1974, when John Bell first wore the red coat and represented the third Riverfest, then known as Wichitennial River Festival.

Johnson is the 44th Admiral and the second woman. The first was Linda Davidson, Admiral Windwagon Smith XXVI, in 1999.

As the official ambassador of Riverfest 2017, Johnson will visit children in local hospitals, speak to Wichita civic organizations and help host dozens of events during the nine days of Riverfest, June 2-10.

