ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were seriously injured in a house fire in Andover Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Andover Fire dispatchers confirmed fire units were called in from Sedgwick County to help battle the blaze.

It’s not known the nature of the injuries to the victims.

