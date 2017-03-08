Trucks of donated items heading to fire zone

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains loaded up a truckload of donated items Wednesday.

Three Sam’s Clubs in Wichita came together to send a number of supplies to Hutchinson.

United Way officials said it was Sam’s Club idea, and they were happy to help.

“People want to figure out how to help and United Way wants to be that link in the community to be able to address needs, and having Sam’s is a good community partner to reach out to us, knowing we’re helping, and we’re a reliable source to reach out and help people,” said Mark Stump, United Way of the Plains.

The United Way of the Plains is partnering with United Way of Reno County and United Way of Dodge City to respond to the wildfires in those areas.

Ways to donate:

1. Online: www.unitedwayplains.org/disasterfund

2. Texting: text TEAMWORK to 41444. You will receive a link to complete your gift online.

3. Mail: make checks payable to United Way of the Plains and include “Reno County Fire” or “Ford County Fires” in the memo. Mail to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202.

United Way of the Plains will not charge administrative fees. Credit card processing fees apply to online donations and mobile giving.

Material donations

Individuals wishing to donate items to help emergency personnel or victims should call 2-1-1 (United Way’s 24-hour information line). Callers can have their items added to a “virtual warehouse”. The item(s) and donor(s) will be tracked and items will be requested as needed.