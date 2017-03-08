Source: Gov. Brownback to be named ambassador to U.N. for Food and Agriculture

Published:
Gov. Sam Brownback (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former high-ranking government official says Gov. Sam Brownback may be named as U.S ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome. It is according a to a report by Kansas Public Radio.

When KSN contacted the governor’s office, Brownback’s Communications Director Melika Willoughby said, “Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system.”

