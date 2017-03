LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six homes in Lane County were lost during a wildfire on Monday.

Lane County Emergency Management Director Bill Taldo said 57,000 acres burned. He said 60 head of cattle were lost.

At least 50 power poles were damaged.

One ambulance was lost because of an accident with smoke.

