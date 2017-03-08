Ransom residents re-visit homes after wildfire

By Published: Updated:

RANSOM, Kan. (KSNW) — When Monday’s fire raged through the tiny town of Ransom, some residents were forced to say goodbye to their home.

Before the fire reached Ransom, 80-year-old Rossella Mclain left her house with nothing but the clothes on her back. Now, her family is digging through the remnants to find the memories she left behind — which includes a wedding ring.

“Hardly anything left,” said her nephew, Pete Flex. “But then to find a picture or two left, there was some relief that at least there was something.”

Flex said many memories and traditions were made in his aunt’s house.

“After church on Sunday, everybody comes over for a family lunch,” he said.

This Sunday, it will be a different routine for his family.

They also have to figure out what will happen next for their loved one.

“Whether she ends up buying another house in Ransom, or maybe moving to Ness City or something,” Flex said. “That’s still up in the air right now.”

He said he’s still in disbelief that the fire destroyed five homes in Ransom.

“This is something that happens in the big cities,” he said.

Flex added that, because it happened in the small town of Ransom, it was amazing to see people helping people.

“It was a horrible day fire-wise,” said Flex. “But it was a great day to see people come together and work together to basically save a town.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s