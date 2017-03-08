Ransom residents re-visit homes after wildfire

RANSOM, Kan. (KSNW) — When Monday’s fire raged through the tiny town of Ransom, some residents were forced to say goodbye to their home.

Before the fire reached Ransom, 80-year-old Rossella Mclain left her house with nothing but the clothes on her back. Now, her family is digging through the remnants to find the memories she left behind — which includes a wedding ring.

“Hardly anything left,” said her nephew, Pete Flex. “But then to find a picture or two left, there was some relief that at least there was something.”

Flex said many memories and traditions were made in his aunt’s house.

“After church on Sunday, everybody comes over for a family lunch,” he said.

This Sunday, it will be a different routine for his family.

They also have to figure out what will happen next for their loved one.

“Whether she ends up buying another house in Ransom, or maybe moving to Ness City or something,” Flex said. “That’s still up in the air right now.”

He said he’s still in disbelief that the fire destroyed five homes in Ransom.

“This is something that happens in the big cities,” he said.

Flex added that, because it happened in the small town of Ransom, it was amazing to see people helping people.

“It was a horrible day fire-wise,” said Flex. “But it was a great day to see people come together and work together to basically save a town.”