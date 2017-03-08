Prosecutor: Car dealer to pay restitution for defective car

By Published:
(KSN File / Raoul Cortez)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita car dealer will pay restitution after the engine in a car he sold failed 25 miles from the dealership.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday that Jones & Co. Auto Group entered a consent judgment with his office.

Spokesman Dan Dillon says the auto dealer will pay about $6,300 in restitution to the customer, civil penalties, expenses and court costs.

The office says the vehicle fell below legal standards and selling it was “unconscionable acts and practices” involving car sales.

In Kansas, automobile suppliers are prohibited from selling cars “as is,” and must disclose specific defects to consumers.

Under the consent judgment filed March 1, Jones & Co. Auto Group agreed to refrain from the deceptive or unconscionable practices.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s