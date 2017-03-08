Officials give update on Reno County fire

By Published:
Firefighters look for hotspots in the Highlands fire near Hutchinson on Monday, March 6, 2017. (KSN Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Reno County gave an update Wednesday on the wildfire fight. The Highlands fire has been 75 percent contained with 6300 acres burned. So far, officials said eight homes were destroyed, and several others were damaged.

The evacuation area still extends from 43rd Ave. to 108th Ave from Plum to Old K-61 Highway. Officials said 82nd Ave. remains closed between Plum and Monroe. K-61 has reopened.

Firefighters worked hotspots overnight and identified areas to work today. Firefighters will work to keep the fire from spreading north. Four Black Hawk helicopters will continue air drops that trucks can’t get to. Utility companies will also be in the area to check on power lines.

Officials said two firefighters received minor injuries. One received back injuries, and the other was splashed with muriatic acid. That firefighter was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

