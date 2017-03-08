Northwest Kansas Forecast

Current Forecast for Northwest Kansas

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:

Today: Sun and a few high clouds, breezy and warmer. Hi: 69 Wind: W 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun and a few high clouds, milder. Hi: 71 Lo: 33 Wind: NW 5-15

Northwest Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, cooler. Maybe a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy and milder.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. Maybe a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 35 Clouds and sun, warmer.