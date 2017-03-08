Newest state-owned casino in Kansas to open April 8

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – The state’s newest casino and hotel complex is getting closer to opening.

Officials with the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel say the $80 million facility near Pittsburg will have its grand opening April 8.

The first day will include opening the casino floor and two restaurants, as well as the first concert at The Corral, the indoor entertainment venue. The act for that concert has not yet been announced.

The development that will feature more than 625 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and entertainment complex.

Kansas Crossing will join state-owned casinos Dodge City, Mulvane and Kansas City, Kansas. The state owns the casinos but they are built and managed by private companies.

Native American tribes also own several casinos in the state.

